Instagram has released its list of the most-followed celebrities in 2017 and Gomez had more Instagram followers than any other star, including Beyoncé and Ariana Grande. The pop star boasts an impressive 130 million-plus followers on the social media site.
In second place, Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo each have more than 115 million Instagram followers. Beyoncé has more than 108 million, while Kim Kardashian West has more than 104 million.
Here's the full list of the year's most-followed celebrities:
Instagram also rounded up the celebrities who gained the most Instagram followers in 2017. The list, as well as the one of most-followed stars, is based on findings gathered from January 1, 2017 through November 17, 2017. You'll notice that a lot of the celebrities on here are also on the most-followed list, though there are also some new accounts, like Leo Messi's and Neymar Jr.'s.
Here's the list of celebrities who gained the most new followers in 2017, via Instagram:
Still, it's worth noting that Beyoncé did set a pretty noteworthy Instagram record this year, too. Her pregnancy announcement set a record for most Instagram likes ever (the previous most-liked photo was one of Gomez's). The post brought in a whopping 11.1 million likes — that's one record that will be tough to beat.
