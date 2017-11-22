All of this talk leads to the most emotional portion of the heart-to-heart: the Kyle segment. Kyle is the third biological Pearson triplet, who died during birth. We never really see how Rebecca dealt with such a traumatic loss, and, considering Kate’s jaw drop when her mom brings up her late son, it seems she hasn’t either over the last 37 years. As Rebecca tries to comfort her daughter, we see a flashback of her younger early-80s self attempting to buy onions for a very specific recipe she wants to make Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). A woman unknowingly takes the last bag, and Rebecca has a public breakdown in the middle of the grocery store over the yellow vegetables. “It’s not fair!” a pink-bereted Rebecca starts repeatedly screaming. At first she thinks she’s upset about the theft of an onion, but, once she collapses on the floor, sobbing, it’s clear her pushed-down grief has found an unexpected outlet.