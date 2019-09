Although the visuals here are purposefully affecting, it’s the subsequent conversation that’s even more important. Rebecca and Kate can sit down together as two women who lost babies they already “knew;” the former during childbirth, the latter while still somewhere around her first or second trimester. The mother-daughter duo now have a heartbreaking thing in common and it shows in how they relate to each other. Rebecca is the only one who can convince her daughter the miscarriage wasn’t her fault, it was simply a sad thing that happened. She even brings up the long, hot walk she took in “The Big Day,” which was also the day she went into labor, to explain a woman can never know why she lost a baby, so there’s no use in blaming oneself. For once, it seems like Kate believes it.