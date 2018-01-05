Update: Historically, the Golden Globes are all about the glitz and glam. But this year — and especially in lieu of the cluster bomb of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood — it's now about making a statement. Reese Witherspoon will be wearing a "Time's Up" pin; Rashida Jones, an all-black ensemble. And, if you're staying in that night, there's something you can do too: Buy a lipstick.
If it sounds trivial, hear us out. This weekend only, Lipslut will donate 100% of all proceeds from its F*ck Hollywood Matte Liquid Lipstick sales to help fund anti-sexual assault organizations — like Better Brave, Equal Rights Advocates, Futures Without Violence, National Alliance to End Sexual Violence (NAESV), National Women’s Law Center, NO MORE, TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund, and more. Now that's what we call lip service.
This story was originally posted on November 20, 2017.
Unlike President Trump's golfing average or your opinion on Blake Shelton being named Sexiest Man Alive, the ongoing reports of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood are important, and very much worth talking about. Even amid the post-Harvey Weinstein tidal wave that includes 70-plus accusations, there are dozens upon dozens of other stories of harassment and abuse at the hands of powerful men bubbling to the surface each day. (Just Googling '#MeToo' spits out a whopping 29 million hits alone.)
Now, there's one more way to get your voice, and your support, heard while also putting your money toward a good cause. The brand Lipslut, initially created by college student Katie Sones to protest Trump's presidency and support women's organizations, is bringing a brand-new liquid lipstick to the masses — and it comes with an entirely different shade and mission. Introducing: F*ck Hollywood, a bright red liquid lipstick that's "50% toward charity, 100% against abuse."
Better than its ultra-flattering hue and cruelty-free status is the fact that half of the lipstick's sales will go to an anti-sexual assault organization of the people's choice — Futures Without Violence, National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, NO MORE, and Planned Parenthood are among the options. All you have to do is vote for the charity you'd like to support at checkout. The popular vote wins.
All orders, according to the website, are set to ship out in January 2018 — right before awards season. Which seems like the perfect time to wear red lipstick as a form of protest, no?
