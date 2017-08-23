Update: Just one week since Lipslut announced its fundraiser, the brand has already raised $40,000 for those affected by the violence in Charlottesville. The program runs until August 31, so there's still time to support the cause by buying a F*ck Trump lipstick.
This post was originally published on August 16, 2017.
Torches. Neo-Nazi flags. Racially-charged chants. You want to believe that the violent Unite the Right protest that materialized in Charlottesville, VA this weekend — killing one person and injuring 19 others — was all part of a sick nightmare, but the chilling reality is that the racism and white supremacy we witnessed is very real. And needs to be fought head-on.
Advertisement
Now isn't the time to feel hopeless, silent, or dismissive. It's more important than ever to use the power of collective action. Speak up. Donate to groups that fight anti-semitism, racism, and white nationalism. And maybe, while you're at it, buy a lipstick.
The brand Lipslut, initially created by college student Katie Sones to protest Trump's presidency and support women's organizations, tells Refinery29 that for the rest of August, every dime from the lipstick's sales will go toward helping the victims of Charlottesville. Her goal, she says, is simple: Raise enough funds to make an impact on the lives of those affected — and bring awareness to the cause.
Sones hopes that by publicly voicing the concerns of the Lipslut community, it will inspire other brands to step forward and get involved: "It has always bothered me, especially in a time when our political system is so dysfunctional, that companies rarely speak out [against] social issues, despite holding large influence in our society. I don’t believe the fear of losing customers makes for an apt excuse to ignore human rights," she says.
Proceeds from the lipstick will be donated to various organizations — including supporting the victims' medical funds, as well as the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP and BLM Charlottesville. All you have to do is check the 'yes' box at checkout to opt in. And why wouldn't you?
Advertisement