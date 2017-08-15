Here's How You Can Help Victims Of The Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally

This weekend, hundreds of alt-right protesters gathered in Charlottesville, VA to march onto the University of Virginia's campus. White nationalists gathered on Friday night, carrying lit torches and marching to chants like "blood and soil" and "we will not be replaced." Then on Saturday, violence at a scheduled Unite the Right rally killed one counter-protester and injured 19 others.
Since the 2016 election, instances of race-based violence and threats have increased across the country, and the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville proved that racism is still very much alive in America.
In times like this, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and hopeless. But now more than ever, it's important to remember how powerful collective action can be in the face of oppression.
For those who couldn't physically counter-protest in Charlottesville, social media was helpful in sharing information about organizations and individuals supporting the fight against white nationalism and racism. Here are a few organizations to keep in mind for donations:
1. Charlottesville Chapter of the NAACP, which is part of the organization's long history of centering the needs and rights of Black people across the country.
2. Charlottesville Pride, a local community organization that aims to connect the LGBTQ community to resources and events in the area.
3. Beloved Community Charlottesville, a direct response created to counter the Unite The Right rally.
5. Charlottesville Solidarity Legal Fund, an independent community resource with a focus on anti-racism activism. They are fundraising for legal needs to continue their work.
The GoFundMe for the family of Heather Heyer, the woman killed in Saturday's violence, raised more than $220,000 and has already ended. But if you want to help the victims of Saturday's violence, here are some fundraisers aimed at helping them recover.
1. Unity Cville, a group of Charlottesville community members raising funds to help support the victims.
2. Dre Harris, a counter-protester whose fundraising page says he was brutally attacked by white supremacists.
This story was originally published on August 12, 2017.
