Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out Against The Violence In Charlottesville

"These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find. You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!" Jennifer Lawrence did not mince words today when she shared her public statement regarding the acts of violence and racism this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. Entertainment Weekly reports that the 26-year-old Kentucky native shared a to-the-point post on her public Facebook page (her only form of social media), an act she saves for only the political statements, like this one, or for clearing up rumors, like the time that video was leaked of her dancing on a stripper pole.