This Conspiracy Theory About J Law's Vogue Cover Is So Bizarre

We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us pic.twitter.com/NRPf2JUfsy— John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017
The reaction by leftists to my criticism of Vogue's cover is all the proof you need about its political content.— John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017
Just a thought, but maybe if you're triggered by the Statue of Liberty the United States of America is not the right place for you.— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 10, 2017
It's taken a week to go from "umm, Statue of Liberty isn't pro-immigration" to "the Statue of Liberty has always been leftist propaganda."— David Harris (@Hero_Complex) August 10, 2017
Seriously, I think we could do really well with @BreitbartNews Fashion. Lots of women who would like their fashion without leftism.— John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017
#breitbartfashion Burying incriminating evidence in the most remote parts of dad's golf course demands rugged and comfortable footwear. pic.twitter.com/ycq1CQ6O1A— Sing For Your Supper (@louminatto) August 10, 2017
This is classic Brietbart fashion. pic.twitter.com/s9WawS8CbY— TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) August 10, 2017