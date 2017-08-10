Story from Pop Culture

This Conspiracy Theory About J Law's Vogue Cover Is So Bizarre

Caitlin Flynn
Just a week after White House adviser Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta's heated exchange about the Statue of Liberty, the monument has found herself at the center of another controversy. And we have to say, this one really takes the cake.
The September cover of Vogue features a lovely photo of Jennifer Lawrence posing in a red gown with Lady Liberty in the background. John Carney, Breitbart’s finance and economics editor, is seriously #triggered by this image because...it's an attack on Donald Trump and the right wing.
"We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us," Carney tweeted.
Okay then.
If you're confused, don't worry: Carney elaborated in a second tweet. It has now been deleted, but a screenshot shows that he claimed, "It's contextual. Putting that on the cover right after Miller v. Acosta fight is taking sides. Not sure why people want to isn't otherwise [sic]."
Carney apparently lacks a basic understanding of how print magazines work. Cover shoots are planned months in advance and this particular one was shot in June, long before Miller dismissed the importance of the poem on the Statue of Liberty.
Nevertheless, Carney is sticking to his story that mainstream magazines are the enemy. Although he deleted the previously mentioned tweet, he later posted that "The reaction by leftists to my criticism of Vogue's cover is all the proof you need about its political content."
Needless to say, Twitter is having a field day with Carney's outlandish critique of the Vogue cover.
But don't worry, Carney has a suggestion. He thinks adding a "Fashion" section to Breitbart is just what the alt-right doctor ordered.
And so the hashtag #BreitbartFashion was born and the posts are just as amazing as you'd imagine.
