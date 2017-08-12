Celebrities React To The Charlottesville Protests

The evolution of hate. They had kids. Who grew up to also have kids. These are the kids who go to school with your kids. See how this works? So think about this the next time you think to utter: "but slavery/Jim crow/Civil rights was such a long time ago." Or, "Obama was president...and I voted for him." Or "why does everything have to be about race all the time?" Because we have yet to heal as a nation. That's why. #CharlottesvilleIsNotAnIsolatedIncident #ItIsAstateOfEmergency #ItIsANationalEpidemic #ItIsAhateCrime #AroseByAnyOtherName #CallitWhatItIs #PrayersUp?? #OnlyLoveCanConquerHate
Protest should be used to perpetuate progressive politics of universal equity/ love/ acceptance. The picture above, is one of protest. What's happening in Charlottesville isn't protest. It's the manifestation of hate and modern terrorism. It's the unveiling of the insidious racism that is allowed to prosper within our society. #uva #webuiltthat
"White supremacists are bad & wrong."— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017
There. Just copy & paste this, @POTUS. That's all we need from you right.
"On many sides."— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017
Never forget that phrase.
Three words that protected violent bigotry.
"On many sides."
MANY SIDES?!? Ive typed and deleted at least 8 tweets. Words simply arent strong enough to accurately describe how I feel about Donald Trump— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 12, 2017