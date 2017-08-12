Celebrities React To The Charlottesville Protests

"The evolution of hate," wrote Insecure star Yvonne Orji, who shared images of white supremacists over the years, including those who wielded torches at the University of Virginia last night. "They had kids. Who grew up to also have kids. These are the kids who go to school with your kids. See how this works? So think about this the next time you think to utter: 'But slavery/Jim Crow/civil rights was such a long time ago.' Or, 'Obama was president...and I voted for him.' Or 'why does everything have to be about race all the time?' Because we have yet to heal as a nation. That's why."