There's An Amazing Story Behind The New NYX Liquid Lipsticks — & You Can Get Involved

Today we're kicking off the #LuvOutLoud contest! ? For a chance to win a $10,000 donation to your favorite charity, upload a 1-min video to Instagram telling us how YOU #LuvOutLoud, your favorite charity, and why you should win! For official rules, check out bit.ly/LuvOutLoud ? (case sensitive!) || #nyxcosmetics #LuvOutLoud

A post shared by NYX Professional Makeup (@nyxcosmetics) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT