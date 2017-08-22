There's An Amazing Story Behind The New NYX Liquid Lipsticks — & You Can Get Involved

Whether it’s black lipstick, bold brows, or something as simple as faux freckles, makeup can send a meaningful message about who you are, what you stand for, and the way you want to be seen. But the process of turning your personal beauty choices into part of your identity can start even before it makes its way to your face, like when you buy a tube of Luv Out Loud, a new collection of liquid lipsticks from NYX Professional Makeup.
The just-launched lineup includes shades with names like Brave, Brilliant, Confident, Extraordinary, Fearless, and Passionate — all qualities that make people truly beautiful, in a silky, comfortable velvet-matte finish that might just make you feel a little more beautiful, too.
But the lipsticks don’t just represent the NYX mantra of “inclusivity, acceptance, and artistry for all” in name alone: The brand teamed up with makeup artist and social-media influencer Angel Merino, aka @mac_daddyy, to donate $6,000 to The Trevor Project, a non-profit that helps provide support and suicide prevention for LGTBQ youth.
Plus, in addition to its initial donation on behalf of Merino, NYX is also offering one fan the chance to win $10,000 to be donated to their charity of choice. All you have to do to enter is upload a one-minute video to Instagram about how you #LuvOutLoud, along with a callout of your favorite charity and why you should win.
Whatever your cause may be, the company wants to help you find a way to put your money behind something you feel passionate about, and even if you don’t win, it’s an inspiring way to spread goodwill and get people involved. In times like these, there’s nothing we need more than to think outside ourselves and ask how we all can help each other.
