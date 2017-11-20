The Inspiring Reason This Makeup Artist Does Tutorials In Sign Language

Despite her already significant following, Martinez is determined to keep learning. She's currently looking into masters programs in Audiology. “I’m not fluent and I have so much to learn, but it doesn’t stop me from trying and practicing as well,” she told Refinery29. Luckily, she’s able to improve with the help of her close friend Kayla, who is deaf. “Kayla helps me a lot with my sign and encourages me that what I’m doing is making a difference for the community and brings to light the fact that there should be more communicative resources in the media," says Martinez.