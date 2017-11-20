Story from Beauty

The Inspiring Reason This Makeup Artist Does Tutorials In Sign Language

Jen Anderson
At first glance, Catherine Martinez's makeup tutorials look like many of the ones you've already seen on Instagram: packed full of blinding highlighter, perfectly defined brows, and winged liner. But keep watching and you’ll realize something truly special: This influencer's tutorials are done entirely in sign language.

Who wants an ASL highlight & blush tutorial of this look? Drop some ✨ emojis . @anastasiabeverlyhills sugar glow kit | BUTTERSCOTCH @anastasiabeverlyhills RADIANT Blush Kit Eyes: @anastasiabeverlyhills Shadows in DEEP PLUM, MOROCCO & FUDGE @glowdupcosmetics into the sun palette Shadow | Iris & Show stopper lashes *Use Code Catthe1st for a discount* Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills BROW WIZ IN DARK BROWN & DIPBROW IN EBONY FACE: @accosmetics_ No shine translucent matting powder @thebalm_cosmetics Bahama Mama Bronzer @itcosmetics Cc cream in Tan mixed & bye bye undereye in medium to tan - with @makeupforeverus #ultrahd foundation in Y455 @dermalogica Hydrablur primer & @gerardcosmetics Bb cream to mix with foundation @kissnypro Protouch makeup setting spray Lips: @jouercosmetics Lip creme in noisette & @thebalm_cosmetics Snap lipgloss on top

A post shared by Catthe1st (@catthe1st) on

The idea for ASL beauty tutorials came from Martinez's studies in college. The recent NYU graduate was studying Communicative Sciences and Disorders when she discovered the lack of accessibility to beauty videos for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Martinez decided to take matters into her own hands by combining her love for makeup with her passion for Audiology.
Advertisement
According to Martinez, her first ASL tutorial, featuring the Anastasia Beverly Hills x Nicole Guerriero Glow Kit, received overwhelming support from her followers. After all the positive feedback, Martinez continued creating tutorials on a variety of topics — including lipstick swatches, eyeliner tips, and even a few posts documenting her skin-care routine. The result: an Instagram page with 38,000 loyal followers and several call-outs by branded Instagram pages, including Anastasia Beverly Hills and theBalm.

American Sign Language @anastasiabeverlyhills Liquid Lipstick swatches Hudson Dazed Bittersweet #anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina @patchology hydrating lip gels Honestly great to prep the lips for liquid lipstick swatches because mine tend to get a bit chapped. I loved the cool feeling and it’s a plus that it contains hylaronic acid. It’s essential since it helps mantain moisture in the skin. All opinion is 100% my own and thank you @octolyus @patchology For letting me try these out ❤️ #gifted #octolyfamily #honestreview Did you guys check out my ASL @anastasiabeverlyhills SUGAR GLOW KIT & RADIANT BLUSH KIT TUTORIAL? These products from both tutorials are from the holiday launch. @norvina @monakattan #asl #americansignlanguage #benefit #hudabeauty #norvina *Hearing and learning ASL-* eyes: @glowdupcosmetics into the sun palette use code catthe1st for a discount on this bomb palette | brows: @benefitcosmetics ka brow gel in 5 & gimme brow to set #benebabe #benefitclubpink | cardigan: @fashionnovacurve use code catthe1st

A post shared by Catthe1st (@catthe1st) on

Despite her already significant following, Martinez is determined to keep learning. She's currently looking into masters programs in Audiology. “I’m not fluent and I have so much to learn, but it doesn’t stop me from trying and practicing as well,” she told Refinery29. Luckily, she’s able to improve with the help of her close friend Kayla, who is deaf. “Kayla helps me a lot with my sign and encourages me that what I’m doing is making a difference for the community and brings to light the fact that there should be more communicative resources in the media," says Martinez.
Take a brief look at the comments on Martinez's recent posts, and you'll quickly realize just how much of a difference she's making in the lives of her followers. "I am around 60-70% deaf and you have no idea how shocked and pleased I was when I came across this video," one wrote. Another said, "I love these tutorials and your passion for what you do girl! You are amazing and I have so much respect for you.” That makes two of us.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
The Real Reason This Woman Put On A Face Of Makeup While In Labor
How Makeup Artists Make Grown-Ass Women Look Like Teens
This Woman Took A Bath Wearing Coconut Oil — & It Went Horribly Wrong
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series