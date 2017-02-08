This YouTube Star Just Gave A Sneak Peek To Her New Palette & It’s Going To Be HUGE

In December, Anastasia Beverly Hills announced some exciting news: that it was creating a palette with beauty vlogger Nicole Guerriero. And now, we're starting to see the fruits of their labor. The brand and Youtube star's Instagrams both gave us some juicy, albeit minimal, intel on the new product. Drum roll, please... ABH is releasing a new version of its famous Glow Kit in March. The previous ones sold out at Sephora immediately and got the attention of Hailey Baldwin. With Guerriero's loyal following, this one could be even bigger. While the brand has collaborated with other celebs, Guerriero is the first to get her own Glow Kit. We don't have the details yet, but Allure speculates based on its size that it'll have six shades and cost around $45 like the rest.
One thing we do know? It comes in this sparkly pink case. If the inside's just as dazzling, we won't be disappointed.
