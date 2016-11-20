There's A Reason This Highlighter Is Selling Out

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for wait lists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
Last year, we wrote about a phenomenon called "strobing" — a technique that nixes contouring in lieu of intensely highlighting your face. We thought it was a passing fad. Yet, here we are, a year and a half later, sending signals into space from our cheekbones.
The highlighter everyone turns to for that Insta-effect? Anastasia Beverly Hills' coveted Glow Kit. It's so famous, in fact, that all three versions of the four-pan palette are completely sold out at Sephora. We can't say we're all that surprised. Anastasia Beverly Hills' products are coveted by just about every beauty pro, thanks to quality, shade range, and intense pigments. The Glow Kit is no exception.
Each version of the palette caters to different tastes and skin tones. Gleam veers on the peachy side, That Glow contains hues of the bronze persuasion, and Sun Dipped appeals to the type of people who buy all rose gold everything.
Sadly, like we said, the stock has been wiped clean — but that doesn't mean you can't get your glow on. Check out the slides, ahead, for four other noteworthy radiance-boosters.
