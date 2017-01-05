🎥 Introducing the ABH “LIP PALETTE” A whole new approach to creating and mixing a full range of lip looks. Custom blend primaries and neutrals and be your own artist. ⁃Pro Lip Palette Design ⁃18 matte ultra pigmented rich lip colors ⁃$48 ⁃Permanent ⁃Launches on abh.com on 1/10/17 and in stores with Sephora, ULTA, Macy’s and Dillard’s on 3-15-17 ⁃Palette comes with dual ended brush/spatula & mixing plate for customizing lip colors Be your own pro Song: Stomper - Chris Lake & Anna Lunoe MUAS/MODELS: @kingmalimagic / @joiajohn (hair) @alyssamarieartistry @jordanliberty #anastasiabeverlyhills #lippalette
Update: As if Anastasia Beverly Hills hadn’t drummed up enough excitement by announcing its upcoming partnership with beloved beauty vlogger Nicole Guerriero, the brand just added yet another reason to get excited for the collab — and his name is Patrick Starrr.
Starrr, whose fanbase consists of nearly five million followers across YouTube and Instagram, is the latest influencer to do his thing for ABH. And while Guerriero’s teaser a few weeks back didn’t give us much information to go on, Starrr’s collaboration isn’t as hush-hush. A day after hinting at the collection, the brand confirmed that the new product debut will be an 18-shade Lip Palette with every color you'd need to create any lip look imaginable. Seriously.
It also delivers some serious bang for your buck. The whole thing rings in at $48 — and that includes a dual-ended brush and mixing plate for custom blending. It’s without a doubt a must-have for 2017, and you can order it on the brand's website starting January 10.
This story was originally published on December 13, 2016, at 12:25 p.m.
Once an under-the-radar, industry go-to for all things brows, Anastasia Beverly Hills has proven itself time and time again to be one of the hottest brands on the market. With a constant stream of killer launches and celebrity superfans like Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, it’s no wonder ABH has become so successful — and it's not slowing down.
The company has made yet another huge move by teaming up with widely popular beauty vlogger Nicole Guerriero. Given the duo's massive reach on social media, the collaboration is sure to send fans of both into a tizzy. (Yes, all 2.7 million of them, in Guerriero’s case — and that’s just accounting for her YouTube following.)
The only thing we know about the partnership — other than the fact that it’s happening — is that the collection will be shoppable in the spring of next year. The products have yet to be revealed, but based on the teaser video ABH and Guerriero posted on Instagram this week, we can guess there will be a lot of pink involved.
There’s one other thing we know for sure: This collab is guaranteed to sell out instantly. (ABH products have a history of doing that.) So, if you’re already dying to get your hands on it, stay tuned or risk missing out.
