Very rarely do makeup brushes truly impress us. Sure, they may look pretty (like these unicorn and serpent iterations), but we know that — just like our moms told us — not everything is about appearance.
If you need further proof, the latest launch from Anastasia Beverly Hills is here to deliver it. Not only does the brand constantly pump out impressive products (exhibit A: the recent Mario Dedivanovic eyeshadow palette), but the quality is almost always top-notch. And now, ABH is at it again with its release of 24 pro-grade makeup brushes on November 25 — and every single one in the range is jam-packed with bristles that are so dense and soft, it feels like you're massaging your face with feathers.
What makes these bad boys different from previous ABH brushes is...you. "In the past, [the brand's] original brushes were designed to be used with a certain cosmetics product to ensure perfect application, like Brush A23 with our Glow Kits," says president Claudia Soare. "This time around, we wanted to offer the same high quality you get with the others, but in a wider range of options that you can use with any product."
And they're a breeze to use — for everyone from makeup pros to brush beginners. But here's what makes this news even sweeter: The entire line is dropping on the ABH website on Black Friday — meaning you can scoop it up at a major discount. (In fact, 25% off the original price until Monday!) We couldn't be more thankful.
If you need further proof, the latest launch from Anastasia Beverly Hills is here to deliver it. Not only does the brand constantly pump out impressive products (exhibit A: the recent Mario Dedivanovic eyeshadow palette), but the quality is almost always top-notch. And now, ABH is at it again with its release of 24 pro-grade makeup brushes on November 25 — and every single one in the range is jam-packed with bristles that are so dense and soft, it feels like you're massaging your face with feathers.
What makes these bad boys different from previous ABH brushes is...you. "In the past, [the brand's] original brushes were designed to be used with a certain cosmetics product to ensure perfect application, like Brush A23 with our Glow Kits," says president Claudia Soare. "This time around, we wanted to offer the same high quality you get with the others, but in a wider range of options that you can use with any product."
And they're a breeze to use — for everyone from makeup pros to brush beginners. But here's what makes this news even sweeter: The entire line is dropping on the ABH website on Black Friday — meaning you can scoop it up at a major discount. (In fact, 25% off the original price until Monday!) We couldn't be more thankful.