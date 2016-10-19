Sparkles! Rainbows! Unicorns! Magic! These days, the beauty industry seems to be controlled by a 5-year-old hyped up on birthday cake. But that's not everyone's (makeup) bag. And Sonia Kashuk has heard our call.
Next month, the makeup artist is releasing a line of 10 badass, serpent-adorned brushes — at the reasonable price of $39.99. If you're more Alexander Wang than Betsey Johnson, you prefer Radiohead over Katy Perry, and your closet is organized by color (a.k.a. different shades of black), then this collection is for you.
Next month, the makeup artist is releasing a line of 10 badass, serpent-adorned brushes — at the reasonable price of $39.99. If you're more Alexander Wang than Betsey Johnson, you prefer Radiohead over Katy Perry, and your closet is organized by color (a.k.a. different shades of black), then this collection is for you.
There's even an edgy snake cup to hold them all. Or, you can slowly sip your tea out of it as you cast shade on everyone else. We get it.
Sonia Kashuk Serpent 10-Piece Brush Set, $39.99, available at Target in November.
Advertisement