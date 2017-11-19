Serena Williams' Celebrity Wedding Guests Were Dressed To Kill

When Anna Wintour is in the house and the bride has two custom-made designer gowns on rotation, it's time to step up your wedding guest game. Luckily, the celebrity crowd at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's New Orleans ceremony didn't disappoint.
Williams herself said her vows in a strapless princess gown with a matching cape by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, then changed into a feathered cocktail dress from Versace for her wedding reception. Her bridesmaids, including her big sister and doubles partner Venus Williams, wore custom metallic gowns by Galia Lahav.
And those guests? Looks were served by Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Ciara, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Kim Kardashian West went the little black dress route with a simple Alex Perry "Leah" maxi. And Eva Longoria turned heads in a sheer, embellished navy gown.
As for everyone else? They scrubbed up pretty nicely, breaking out the sequins and stoles. Hey, you never know when you're going to end up in a Vogue fashion spread... or even in the background of a Beyoncé selfie. Make it count.