The Internet Is Thirsty For Hot Dumbledore

Blake Shelton may be the Sexiest Man Alive, but Harry Potter fans and the internet at large is saying "Accio!" for young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law.
We got our first look at the new Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them sequel today, and fans noticed a very sultry Dumbledore standing off to the right, casually holding a wand that probably contains some kind of ancient power. Law has grown out Dumbledore's signature beard, although young Albus chose to keep it much shorter. And who knew that Dumbledore is a natural brunette?
In the Harry Potter book and film series, we never got the sense that he was anything beyond a wise, white-haired wizard more reminiscent of Gandalf. But DumbleBae is giving us some serious Aragorn vibes — if the King of Men were alive in the mid-1920s.
We may even see some steamy action between Dumbldore and Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp. In the books, Dumbledore and Grindelwald were very close as youngsters, and Dumbledore is rumored to have fallen in love with him, though it is unknown if Grindewald returned his affection. They pair had a falling out when Dumbldore's sister, Ariana was accidentally killed in a duel.
Fans took to Twitter to say hello to young Dumbledore, albeit with a lot of eyeball emojis.
now THAT'S what I call Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/nzpqR2WdXi— meaning machine (@EricThurm) November 16, 2017
“Sup, Young Hot Dumbledore?” Lol #TheCrimesOfGrindewald pic.twitter.com/3Y9hTt24rm— patty (@pattycakezo) November 16, 2017
AAAAAAAAAAAAH DUMBLEDORE JOVEN #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/RzPEtDXGH9— Sara (@SMmadrid90) November 16, 2017
Young Dumbledore serving a LOOK ? pic.twitter.com/bP9zXX1Kwz— Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) November 16, 2017
FREAKING DUMBLEDORE AND HIS BLUE CORDUROY COAT I AM LIVING ?????? pic.twitter.com/coHxsMnXpz— Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) November 16, 2017
first a young hot pope, now young hot dumbledore? alright Jude Law. #FantasticBeasts— Katie Elizabeth (@katiebethlarsen) November 16, 2017
Some fans, however, found it very suspect that Dumbledore would have fallen for Grindelwald, who, ahem, has a much different style vibe. Grindelwald is definitely rocking the bad-boy look, which makes sense, considering he was considered one of the most evil wizards of all time.
Like dumbledore looking like this would ever wanna shag grindelwald looking like that pic.twitter.com/3wHUGnJctC— mol ? (@_phildunphys) November 16, 2017
The young pope dumbledore would never be into current Johnny Depp stop this nonsense— salty winter adult (@claudiadontsurf) November 16, 2017
