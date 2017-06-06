The next movie in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series will feature Dumbledore like you've seen him before — young. Following the news that Jude Law will play a younger version of Dumbledore in the sequel, it's been announced that an even younger version will also appear in the film. According to Entertainment Weekly, the next Fantastic Beasts will feature a teenage Dumbledore.
The movie is reportedly looking for a 16 to 18-year-old actor to play the teenage version of the beloved character. Not to mention, they're also looking for an actor to play a teenage Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp in the first Fantastic Beasts movie.
Advertisement
The news of this casting should make Harry Potter fans very excited. First, because it's likely we're going to see Hogwarts again. EW reported that the film is also looking to cast three actors between the ages of 13 and 16 to play teen versions of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz), and a new character named Sebastian. And in the books, J.K. Rowling revealed that Dumbledore and Grindelwald were close until they had a falling out when they were in their teens. It seems we may finally find out what exactly happened between them to end their friendship, and turn Grindelwald bad.
What may be more exciting, though, is that in the years after writing the Harry Potter series, Rowling revealed that Dumbledore is gay, and that the relationship between him and Grindelwald was more than just friendship. This is a chance to explore an important plot point that never came to light in the Harry Potter books or movies.
The sequel to Fantastic Beasts is slated to hit theaters in October 2018. For now we'll have to wait and see which young Jude Law-type will play this teen Dumbledore.
Advertisement