Miranda Kerr & Snapchat Co-Founder Evan Spiegel Are Pregnant

This will be the Australian model's second child, and Snapchat co-founder Spiegel's first. Kerr shares 6-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom.
“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement.
The couple's wedding, in May of this year, was an intimate affair held at their Los Angeles home, with just 40 guests in attendance. Vogue managed to get a behind-the-scenes look at Kerr's gown, accompanying her to the final fitting and offering a peek at the process of bringing a couture creation to life. Kerr told the publication that the inspiration behind the dress was Grace Kelly, whose iconic look ranks high on the list of the most memorable wedding dresses of all time.
Kerr, 34, and Spiegel, 26 were first spotted together back in 2015, and the two announced their engagement on Snapchat last July, after purchasing a $12 million home together. The Snapchat CEO had a custom made filter, complete with a Bitmoji of the couple for the occasion. Kerr posted an image of her engagement ring with the filter to her Instagram, where it will last forever.
Prior to her relationship with Spiegel, Kerr was with Pirates of the Caribbean star from 2007 until 2013. In July of 2010, the two married, and Kerr gave birth to their son in January of 2011. Their 2013 split came as a surprise to many. Later, Kerr revealed that the divorce had taken an emotional toll. She told Elle Canada in 2016 that she "fell into a really bad depression" after the split.
The KORA Organics founder just appeared on the new season of Refinery29's UnStyled podcast, talking about her "health is wealth" philosophy with global editor-in-chief and co-founder Christene Barberich.
Here's a clip of their conversation, and if you want to hear the whole episode (we hope you do!), just click right here.
