Jennifer Lopez? Lindsay Lohan Would Like A Word

The only real way to confirm that your fave star will see your message on Twitter is be deemed worthy enough for said celebrity to follow you. Obviously, that's much easier said than done — which is what Lindsay Lohan discovered when she tried to DM Jennifer Lopez.
I know, I know — we're all floored that JLo doesn't already follow the Mean Girls star, if only so she can ask her what day it is every October 3rd. Alas, it seems that the Maid In Manhattan star does not keep up with the Canyons actress on the social media platform — and Lohan has, apparently, noticed.
Per Buzzfeed, Lohan — who is seemingly living in Dubai after a stint in London — took to Twitter to reach out to Lopez, who will next star alongside real-life BFF Leah Remini in the rom-com Second Act. The Parent Trap star really wanted to get together with the "Jenny From the Block" singer, who will be performing in Dubai this Friday, but it wasn't meant to be.
"Wanted to connect with you in #DUBAI since I live here but you don't follow me so I cannot DM you," wrote Lohan on Twitter.
Lopez is hardly the first celebrity that Lohan has attempted to get in touch with. Back in June, the actress, who has a nightclub named after her in Athens, took to Twitter to invite Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Beyoncé to her birthday party. (Imagine if Bey was also involved in that infamous 2006 hangout?) Lohan also asked Emma Stone to do Mean Girls 2 with her via Twitter, seemingly forgetting the fact that, well, Mean Girls 2 already exists.
Maybe Lohan can purchase some VIP passes for JLo's Friday show? I am eagerly awaiting the selfie.
