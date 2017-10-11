Besties Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Are Finally Starring In A Movie Together

It's been far too long since the world was graced with a Jennifer Lopez rom-com, but fortunately, it was all leading up to this. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez and Leah Remini will star in a movie together, reuniting the two besties onscreen in a way we could only have hoped for.
As reported by THR, Remini and Lopez will star as BFFs in Second Act, a film in which Lopez will play a woman working to reinvent her life — and show the people of Madison Avenue that she's brilliant even without a fancy college degree. Remini, who recently reunited with Kevin James on the sitcom Kevin Can Wait, will play Lopez's best friend, who works alongside her at their store.
Naturally, the King of Queens alum will be from that particular outer borough.
Remini, who recently scored an Emmy for her powerful docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, shared a photo of Lopez at a big family dinner back in August.
In July, Remini shared a sweet post to her pal for her birthday:
"Happy Birthday @jlo. You are an amazing friend and we celebrate you today! You have always being there for me no matter where you are In the world. I Look forward to many more years of laughs and insightful talks over chocolate chip cookies! I Love you honey," the sitcom star wrote.
JLo also shared a cute pic of her snuggling up to her BFF.
"Me and my peeps @leahremini@therealangelopagan #love," wrote the "I Luh Ya Papi" singer.
In a 2015 interview with People, Remini stated that it was Lopez who supported Remini's decision to leave the church of Scientology.
"She told me to keep the good things and move on with love. She doesn’t judge," she told the magazine.
Let's hope that their new rom-com characters have just as sweet of a friendship.
