CBS Explains Why They're Killing Off A Lead In Exchange For Leah Remini

Now, CBS programming executive Thom Sherman is offering an explanation for the sudden departure at the Television Critics Association press tour. "The character will have passed away, and we will be moving forward in time, catching up at a later date," Sherman said to Entertainment Tonight . When asked about Remini joining the cast he said, "The show speaks for itself and stands for itself. Obviously, the chemistry [between Kevin James and Leah Remini] was amazing in the stunt episodes.” Still, he maintains that Kevin Can Wait won't turn into a King of Queens reprise. Sherman adds that the show will fast forward to a year later, presumably to give his character time to mourn the unexpected passing of his wife and start a relationship with Remini. Vanity Fair brings up that often times a sudden exit, like Hayes', is laced with some behind-the-scenes situation, but that is pure speculation at this point. It's more likely that CBS was itching to get Remini and James back together again.