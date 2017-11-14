At last night's Glamour Women of the Year Awards, female empowerment was in the air as luminaries including Solange, Maxine Waters, and the women of #MeToo were honored for their work in 2017 — it was #goals, #girlpower, and a great reminder to be the change you wish to see in your community. But that's not even all the event served up: There was major red carpet glamour.
It's pretty hard to curate a "best of" beauty roundup after an event where every attendee absolutely nails it (and we mean every. single. one.), but we went for it anyway. Ahead, see the game-changing women who prove that there's power in how we style our hair and makeup — and that leadership and lipstick can go together perfectly.