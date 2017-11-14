After Emmys Backlash, Nicole Kidman Thanks All Four Of Her Kids In Awards Speech

When Nicole Kidman accepted her Emmy Award for her Big Little Lies performance, she mentioned the two daughters she has with her husband, Keith Urban, in her speech. But shortly afterward, Kidman faced backlash for not mentioning her older two children, whom she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
This time around, Kidman thanked all four of her children in her acceptance speech for her Glamour Women of the Year Award.
"I'm a sister, I'm a mother, daughter, I'm a wife, I'm a career woman…I'm a mother to four loving children, daughter of a formidable mother and father and wife of a truly good man. It is who I am, why I'm standing here tonight," Kidman said at the Glamour event. "And I am aware that not everybody has been as lucky as I have been."
Back in her Emmys speech in September, Kidman thanked her daughters Sunny and Faith by name. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith," Kidman said during her speech in September. "This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this. I got something!'"
Kidman also said in her Glamour speech that when she was growing up, she was always considered equal to her family members.
"In my household growing up, everyone was equal. Maybe it was because it was a house full of scientists and academics. Or because it was the '70s in Australia, and it was a time of demonstration and change. I had a feminist mother, but I also had a father who was supportive and loving. It was so much about union and support," Kidman said at the Glamour ceremony. "I was very fortunate to be the recipient of these parents — supportive, empowering, encouraging. That was their love... what we call in my home now good love. And that is something I want to pass along to not just my own children, but to those around me."
It's clear from her speech that Kidman loves all of her children, and there's no reason to criticize her Emmys speech. (And at that time, she was talking about putting her daughters to bed, which would have made less sense when discussing her two adult children.) Check out her speech below.
