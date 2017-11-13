Who knew that on the same day Kate Middleton debuted a new bob, her brother-in-law Prince Harry would be in hot water over his own hair? More specifically, his facial hair.
According to The Daily Mail, some people, including a former military member, are upset with Prince Harry for donning a beard during the Remembrance Sunday service this past weekend — a grooming choice that reportedly violates the British Army's dress code. Even though Prince Harry retired from the military in 2015, some believe the rules should still apply because he wore his senior Blues and Royals officer uniform for the parade. "There's no place for beards in the Queen's cavalry," one source told the publication. "He should have shaved it off for such an important day."
The claim isn't entirely unfounded. According to the Ministry of Defense, facial hair must be entirely shaven in order to comply with the strict Army Dress Regulations. However, there are plenty of exceptions to the listed dress code — like religion, for example. In fact, the document reads: "[Mustaches] are to be trimmed and not below the line of the lower lip. Beards and whiskers may be worn only with authority, and this will usually be granted only on medical or religious grounds, or where tradition permits."
But as far as personal appearance goes, Prince Harry still isn't breaking any rules. The document states that the appearance of the beard must be "neat and tidy." What's more, since Prince Harry is no longer an active member of the military, he doesn't necessarily have to abide by its rules. And it appears some people on Twitter agree, quickly coming to his defense and assuring that he didn't offend anyone. One even pointed out that Prince Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, also donned a beard while serving in the Royal Navy.
I can't believe Prince Harry is getting grief because he wore a beard at the Remembrance Service. Army types are not allowed beards it seems. The fact that he is retired doesn't seem to make a difference. You'd think Britain would have more to worry about.— Book of Dublin (@bookofdublin) November 12, 2017
Oh no! Prince Harry had a beard in Army uniform at the Cenotaph; that’s TOTALLY unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/OrXSydJ3qh— Owen Richards (@Crennisditic) November 12, 2017
We're sure Prince Harry is taking it all in stride. After all, this isn't the first time the royal family has had to abide by strict beauty rules...
