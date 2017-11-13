Cristiano Ronaldo may have an entire soccer squad on his hands soon. Entertainment Weekly reports that he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, welcomed a new addition, daughter Alana Martina, to the family today.
The soccer superstar announced that he and Rodriguez were expecting a new child earlier in the summer, just weeks after he welcomed a set of twins via a surrogate.
"Alana Martina was just born!" Ronaldo captioned an image on Instagram (in Portuguese). "Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"
In the photo, which looks to have been taken just moments after Alana's arrival, the proud dad is all smiles. So is Alana's big brother, Cristiano Jr. While the little baby's face is obscured, everyone, Rodriguez included, seems to be in great spirits.
This is Rodriguez's first child with Ronaldo. And though he announced the birth of his twins earlier this year, the kids' names haven't been confirmed just yet. Ronaldo hasn't released the identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother, either. Since his birth in 2007, he's lived in Madrid with Cristiano Sr.'s mother, though he did tell Jonathan Ross that he would tell his son the identity of his mother if he were to ask.
Rodriguez is the first woman that the Real Madrid star has directly named as mother of one of his children and she opened up about the experience.
"I'm very family oriented, I love kids, nature, and animals," she told ¡Hola!, according to People. "I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy."
There's no word on how the new delivery will affect Ronaldo's schedule. When the twins were born, the Portuguese National Team captain bowed out of the Confederations Cup to be with his children (with the support of the Portuguese Football Association and the team's manager).
