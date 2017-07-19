Cristiano Ronaldo & His Girlfriend Are Expecting A Baby Weeks After He Welcomed Twins Via Surrogate

It looks like congratulations are in order (again!) for dad-to-be Cristiano Ronaldo.
In June, the world-famous Portuguese soccer player welcomed adorable twins into the world via a surrogate, and now his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, is pregnant. It's a baby bonanza!
"So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," Ronaldo captioned an Instgram post of him holding a baby boy and girl on June 29.
Though many would be shocked and perhaps a little concerned (hey, diapers aren't cheap), the Real Madrid player seems to be over the moon and reportedly told Spanish news outlet El Mundo he's "very" excited to be adding yet another member to his family. Ronaldo, who has a seven-year-old child, Cristiano Jr., with an unnamed woman, will soon be the father of four.
People reports that Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their relationship public back in January at the Best FIFA Football Awards, and if the couple's photos on Instagram are any indication, the two seem to be madly in love.
"Lovely moments," he captioned another Instagram photo featuring his new son and the soon-to-be mother.
Ronaldo is no stranger to having a lot of people around him. Not only is he one of the top soccer players in the world, but he also appears to have a large family. A week ago, he posted a photo of he and his family enjoying some pool time with the caption, "Big family with love."
In the photo, you can see a bikini-clad Rodriguez holding one of the twins, with what People reports is a small baby bump.
