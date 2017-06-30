Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Twins & They're As Adorable As We Expected

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's team lost to Chile at the 2017 Confederations Cup yesterday, but he still has a major reason to smile: Ronaldo welcomed twins and he's now officially a father of three.
Although some outlets report the twins were born as early as June 8, Ronaldo's posts on Facebook and Twitter today mark the first official confirmation of their arrival.
So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ?❤ pic.twitter.com/FIY11aWQm9— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 29, 2017
“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," Ronaldo captioned the adorable photo.
According to the BBC, the Portuguese news media has reported that Ronaldo used a surrogate from the U.S. He also shared the news of their arrival with the Portuguese football federation prior to making today's public announcement on social media.
"I was in the service of the national team...even though my two (children) were born," Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on his Facebook page. He said that he was headed home to "be with [his] children for the first time" and will miss his team's third-place game against either Germany or Mexico on Sunday.
Ronaldo added that he "will not forget" the understanding shown by Portugal team management.
The newest additions to Ronaldo's family join big brother Cristiano Jr., age 7. Ronaldo has never publicly shared the identity of his older son's mother, but has stated that he'll tell him when the time is right.
“When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always, always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son," Ronaldo said during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show. “But I am not going to say because people want me to say.”
Ronaldo added that being a single parent is not a problem at all. “In the world, many kids don’t have moms, don’t have dads, or dads die or moms die,” he said. "Cristiano has a dad, an unbelievable dad, a grandfather, a grandmother. I have the support of my family.”
