This Celebrity Thought Demi Lovato Looked More Like A Susan

Demi Lovato may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now (a fitting title, considering how full of bops her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me is) but that doesn't mean she's a name known to everyone in the music business. "Kiss From A Rose" singer Seal clearly has zero clue who Lovato is, because he couldn't even remember her name seconds after it was told to him.
At least, that's Lovato's version of the story, which she tweeted about on Sunday.
"Today in an elevator," Lovato wrote, setting the scene for the awkward encounter.
"Max: 'Seal meet Demi Lovato, Demi Lovato meet Seal'"
"Seal: 'Hi Susan'"
Hopefully, the end of the story includes Lovato busting out into her own rendition of Whitney Houston's "My Name Is Not Susan." Then, of course, playing the entirety of her new album in order to show Seal what he's been missing these past few weeks.
Fans came through with support for the pop star, but couldn't resist poking fun at the whole situation.
"SUSAN AND POOT, A DUO," wrote one fan on Twitter, referring to that infamous meme of Lovato's "secret twin" Poot.
"Demi and Susan sound alike so much anyone would get it wrong," another joked.
"[W]e stan susan and no one else," wrote a third.
One person who does know who Lovato is, and is clearly a fan? Seal's ex-wife Heidi Klum, who was recently spotted singing "Sorry Not Sorry" in a car with the Spice Girls' very own Scary Spice, Melanie Brown.
Heidi Klum and Mel B singing "Sorry Not Sorry" via Instagram story (heidiklum) pic.twitter.com/wEPbzdQsS2— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) August 28, 2017
With so many fans in her corner, I think Lovato will get over this awkward elevator encounter. But still...I hope they were at least close to their floor when it happened.
