As evidenced by shows like Stranger Things, Narcos, and One Day At a Time, Netflix loves the 80s. Not only do we get to revisit classic arcade games like Dig Dug and King's Lair in the town of Hawkins Indiana with the former, but we also have the chance to reimagine some of the decade's best beauty staples. And apparently, fans are claiming there's a sneaky crossover between two of the streaming service's biggest shows of the year, thanks to one rad — and very voluminous — hairstyle.
This summer, Glow's Ruth (played by Alison Brie) and her ensemble of female wrestlers brought us back to the era of hairspray, glitter makeup, and perms. But with season two on the horizon, the latest teaser à la Brie's Instagram has fans very confused. Why? Apparently, Brie's new Glow hairstyle looks identical to our Hawkins heroine, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
Yep, that is very much a textured mullet you see in her most recent post co-signed with the caption, "Goodnight, and good luck. #glownetflix." We must admit: We're kind of inspired by the old-school cut — who knew a mullet could look so chic?
As for fans, though, the majority of the comments have instead focused on Brie's uncanny resemblance to Brown's character Eleven in season two of Stranger Things. One Instagram user joked, "Remember eleven from that show? Feel old yet." Another wrote simply, "You look like a grown up eleven."
But Eleven's curly mop of hair isn't the only connection fans are sensing here. In fact, fans are also calling Brie's hair as Ruth a total copycat of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) from the same sci-fi series. Someone even asked if Brie had stolen Harrington's holy grail product, the Farrah Fawcett styling spray. If that is true then that Jean-Ralphio/Harrington theory just got a whole lot messier.
