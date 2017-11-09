It's all happening. As the year winds down, we're looking forward to a new start in 2018, but there are other reasons to hope these next few months go quickly, and Lupita Nyong'o just tweeted something that makes the wait even more difficult.
The upcoming Marvel film Black Panther comes to theaters February 2018, boasting an incredible cast and a heart-pounding trailer. However, it's no secret that we're the most excited for Nyong'o, who is playing Nakia in the blockbuster. Marvel has been dropping trailers and sneak peeks over the past few months, but their latest reveal gets up close and personal with the characters like never before. This afternoon, Nyong'o posted a photo of herself as Nakia in all her glory, and it's truly stunning.
Advertisement
Nakia is coming!#BlackPanther 2.16.18 @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/0GOL9g5Rxh— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 9, 2017
"Nakia is coming!" she wrote, and her followers can't handle it.
"WOWOWOWOW" one wrote.
"Yes Queen!!" another cried. "YES!!"
"She’s going to slay everyone and everything yasssssss," which sounds like an accurate prediction.
This photo was one of many character shots and posters that Marvel decided to drop, including equally gorgeous shots of Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri.
Chadwick Boseman also dropped a picture of himself as the Black Panther himself, looking particularly epic.
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hmsELCV0Py— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) November 9, 2017
"Wakanda Forever," he wrote, referring to the fictional country his character is now king of.
These images aren't just beautiful. They’re important. Actor Sterling K. Brown explained exactly why during his appearing on the podcast The Jess Cagle Interview.
"I can’t wait to see little white kids dressing up as Black Panther," he said. "I get to take my kid to go see a black superhero movie and he gets to see an image of himself as the man. Chadwick Boseman looks like me. He looks like my son."
Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.
Advertisement