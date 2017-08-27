Representation is important for a variety of reasons, but it's important to know that someone that looks like you can accomplish great things. When we think of representation, we often think of children being inspired by it. But there's a positive impact for adults as well- as we can see from the very real hype for the upcoming Black Panther film.
Sterling K. Brown, an actor well known for his roles in shows such as The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and the upcoming Black Panther film, shared about how representations plays a role in his life. In the latest episode of the podcast The Jess Cagle Interview, he shared about how Marvel's Black Panther has gotten him excited for Halloween this year.
"I can’t wait to see little white kids dressing up as Black Panther. I get to take my kid to go see a black superhero movie and he gets to see an image of himself as the man,” he shares. “Chadwick Boseman looks like me. He looks like my son."
The best part about the Black Panther film is that T'Challa won't be the only inspiration for Halloween costumes this year. T'Challa's sister, Shuri, and his personal bodyguards, the all-female Dora Milaje are also an amazing inspiration for girls wanting cool heroes to dress up as this year.Though the Black Panther film won't be premiering until February 2018, there's already a heightened excitement about the film, focusing on T'Challa, King of the fictional African country of Wakanda.
The film is bursting with celebrity talent — everyone from Angela Bassett to Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed to be in the film. Brown will be playing the role of N’Jobu, a character that he can only describe as “someone from T’Challa’s past.” It's rare that Black actors get to have such diverse, three-dimensional roles in entertainment, but Black Panther is special in that the film is filled with a variety of Black actors in different roles.
