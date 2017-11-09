Twenty percent beauty sales gets us excited. Fifty percent? Stoked! But the makeup flash sale going on right now is the kind that's borderline criminal not to shop. From the brand that brought you the full-coverage, never-creasey Shape Tape Concealer that even Kim Kardashian loves to the Amazonian clay multi-mask that's basically the gold-standard in masking — Tarte is throwing down this deal.
The company is known for its holiday sales and "party" coupons you can plug in the promo box at checkout, but this is a whole new level of savings. For 24-hours only, you can choose seven full-sized products to create your own makeup kit — at a steep discount.
You start by picking a makeup bag — which you can choose a choice of gold, black, or lavender colors — and then picking what you want to go inside. The options: the brand's foundation, available in loose powder, gel, or pressed powder compact; a blush (the limited-edition rainbow highlighter is an option); lip color; eyeliner; mascara; and then your choice of a blending brush.
For all seven full-sized beauty products, you'd normally be looking at a $200 price tag. But not today. Today, you can get the whole thing for just $63 — a deal that comes out to about $9 a product. (That's less than your Chipotle order, people.) That means, and we don't say this lightly, this is a good freaking deal.
The only downside? This crazy grab bag deal is very short-lived. But you still have time — just head over to Tarte now to craft your custom bag before the carriage turns back into a pumpkin (aka everything goes back to full-price).
