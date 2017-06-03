Tarte Is Finally Launching A Face Mask — & It's Straight-Up Gold

When we think of Tarte, we think of Amazonian clay — the ingredient the brand has built its entire empire on. You'll find the stuff in its foundations, 12-hour blushes, brow pomades, and even mascaras. So it's actually a little crazy that the company has never made a product that truly harnesses its full potential: a clay mask. Turns out, they had one in the works — and were only taking the time to make it just right.
Tarte's new dual-formula is focused on multi-masking — a skin-care concept we've sworn by for years. Inside the purple jar, you'll find two creams that are both made with — what else? — Amazonian clay. But they actually couldn't be more different.
The lilac cream works as most clay mask do: to deep cleanse your skin of pore-clogging dirt, oil, and leftover makeup. Rinse it off and you'll notice a gentle exfoliating effect from the gritty texture.
Then theres the gold mask. The gel formula hydrates, soothes, and brightens thanks to hyaluronic acid and chamomile extract. Oh, and it looks damn cool, too.
How you use the masks is up to you and your skin type. I decided to smooth the cream on my cheeks and chin where I suffer breakouts, and slathered the gel on my forehead and T-Zone which tends to be dry. You could also spot treat, only use the mask that your skin needs at the moment, or "mask binge" by using the clay mask all over followed by the gel.
After about 20 minutes, I cleansed the concoction off and immediately noticed how much smoother, tighter, and more radiant my skin looked. But it was hard to bring myself to rinse — as far as face mask selfies go, Tarte's got everyone else beat.
