Hands up if you have always been told to never, ever wear a bold eye and a strong lip together — we thought so. Well, forget everything you've heard. You absolutely can.



Step 1:

Line both your upper and lower waterlines with black eyeliner.



Step 2:

Next, use a fine-tipped shadow brush to sketch out a soft, winged shape that extends slightly past the outer corners of your eyes. We used dark-brown shadow, rather than black, because it's easier to rectify any mistakes with a softer shade.



Step 3:

Then, use your brush to drag your shadow along your lower lashline, smudging as you go. There's no need for perfection here.



Step 4:

Finally, build some black shadow onto each lid, concentrating on the middle and outer regions, and blend it into a slight winged shape. Add a touch of pale pink or white shadow to the inner corners of your eyes to open them up and keep your eyes from looking droopy.



Finishing Touches:

Give your brows some added definition with a coat of brow gel, and dust bronzer over the tops of your cheekbones. Finish with a swipe of bright-red, rule-defying lipstick.

