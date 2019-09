If you're a beauty fanatic, chances are, you have one of those giant eyeshadow palettes with at least a dozen shades. It probably felt like the perfect purchase — so many options right at your fingertips. And it's so much cheaper than buying all those singles. But the truth is, eyeshadow palettes can be tricky to navigate, mainly because of the variety of choices they include. More often than not, one tried-and-true color will become your go-to, while others are left almost untouched and inevitably go to waste. And personally, we don't like to play favorites.Since party season is the perfect opportunity to get out of our color comfort zones, we challenged ourselves to come up with three holiday makeup looks that use just one shadow palette, the Tarte tarteist™ PRO Amazonian Clay Palette (which is cruelty-free and formulated without any nasties like parabens or phthalates). And get this — we mixed, matched, and blended every one of its 20 (yes, 20) colors. Choose a palette that includes a selection of both warm and cool tones, matte finishes, and super-shimmery shades for the greatest variety. Though we went all out to use as many of these velvety-smooth shades as possible, you can of course go with as many or as few shadows as you need, depending on your desired effect. Now, grab your trusty palette and get to work.