Hands up if you have always been told to never ever wear a bold eye and a strong lip together? Thought so. Well, you absolutely can.Step 1:Line the waterline above and below the eye with Double Take Eyeliner Step 2:Start creating the soft winged shape of the eye using Smoked, it’s not too dark so it’s easier to rectify any mistakes.Step 3:Using Punk and Smoked, build up the colour under the eye, smudging as you go – it shouldn’t be a perfect line.Step 4:Take Punk and build up the colour on the lid concentrating on the middle and outer edge, and blending it into a slight winged shape. Add a touch of Glam on the inner corner to open the eye.Finishing TouchesA slick of Drench Lip Splash Lipstick in Mai Tai for a bright pop of colour and a swipe of Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer for killer cheekbones. Give the brows some added definition with the Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Mousse