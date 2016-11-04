Eyeshadow palettes can be tricky to navigate, mainly because of the sheer choice. More often than not, one colour will become your go-to; the tried and tested shade that you hit pan on while the others are left almost untouched.
Party season is the perfect opportunity to trial a new look and we’ve come up with three that use all 20 shades in the tarteist™ PRO Amazonian Clay Palette, which ranges from warm to cool tones with a combination of matte and duo chrome micro-shimmer formulas.
Party season is the perfect opportunity to trial a new look and we’ve come up with three that use all 20 shades in the tarteist™ PRO Amazonian Clay Palette, which ranges from warm to cool tones with a combination of matte and duo chrome micro-shimmer formulas.
Tarte are all about high-performance, quality beauty products, but that's not everything. They're also cruelty-free and formulated without any nasties like parabens or phthalates so not only do they really work, the natural ingredients they use have added skincare benefits, which explains why they're our new favourite US beauty brand to have landed in the UK. Even the eyeshadows in this palette are made from their velvety Amazonian clay formula as well as other natural ingredients.
Advertisement
So what are you waiting for? Here's our guide to mega eyes with Refinery29's Chemmie Squier.
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes
While our wardrobes might be committed to monochrome for the foreseeable future (that’s winter for you), use this burnt-orange eyeshadow look to add a little colour to your get-up instead.
Step 1:
Softly blend a mixture of Whimsy and Mod onto the lid as a base, running it under the eye as a soft liner too.
Step 2:
Pat Ethereal onto the middle of the lid and inner eye corner to give more dimension and brighten the eye.
Step 3:
Buff Edgy or Smoked (depending on how dark you’d like it to be) into the outer edge of the crease to give shadow and depth.
Finishing Touches
Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint in Whisper for a touch of colour on the lips and Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush in Blissful for a natural flush. Lastly, Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara to give the lashes extra oomph.
All That Shimmers
Step 1:
Softly blend a mixture of Whimsy and Mod onto the lid as a base, running it under the eye as a soft liner too.
Step 2:
Pat Ethereal onto the middle of the lid and inner eye corner to give more dimension and brighten the eye.
Step 3:
Buff Edgy or Smoked (depending on how dark you’d like it to be) into the outer edge of the crease to give shadow and depth.
Finishing Touches
Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint in Whisper for a touch of colour on the lips and Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush in Blissful for a natural flush. Lastly, Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara to give the lashes extra oomph.
All That Shimmers
Glitter and the holiday season go together like tea and biscuits but it can be a hassle to apply. Shimmer eyeshadows give the same sparkle minus the mess and with all of the pigment. Plus, teal looks great on all skin tones.
Step 1:
Start with a wash of Fierce on the eyelid as a base to build on.
Step 2:
Pack Trendy onto the lid – this is the main eyeshadow shade for this look.
Step 3:
Apply Vamp to the outer corner of the eye, blending it in to give more dimension. Use Punk instead if you would rather it was darker.
Finishing Touches
Don't forget mascara using Maneater Voluptuous Mascara. Add a nude lip using Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint in Bare and a touch of highlighter using tarteist™ PRO Glow Highlight & Contour Palette.
Step 1:
Start with a wash of Fierce on the eyelid as a base to build on.
Step 2:
Pack Trendy onto the lid – this is the main eyeshadow shade for this look.
Step 3:
Apply Vamp to the outer corner of the eye, blending it in to give more dimension. Use Punk instead if you would rather it was darker.
Finishing Touches
Don't forget mascara using Maneater Voluptuous Mascara. Add a nude lip using Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint in Bare and a touch of highlighter using tarteist™ PRO Glow Highlight & Contour Palette.
Advertisement
The New Smokey Eye
Hands up if you have always been told to never ever wear a bold eye and a strong lip together? Thought so. Well, you absolutely can.
Step 1:
Line the waterline above and below the eye with Double Take Eyeliner.
Step 2:
Start creating the soft winged shape of the eye using Smoked, it’s not too dark so it’s easier to rectify any mistakes.
Step 3:
Using Punk and Smoked, build up the colour under the eye, smudging as you go – it shouldn’t be a perfect line.
Step 4:
Take Punk and build up the colour on the lid concentrating on the middle and outer edge, and blending it into a slight winged shape. Add a touch of Glam on the inner corner to open the eye.
Finishing Touches
A slick of Drench Lip Splash Lipstick in Mai Tai for a bright pop of colour and a swipe of Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer for killer cheekbones. Give the brows some added definition with the Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Mousse.
Step 1:
Line the waterline above and below the eye with Double Take Eyeliner.
Step 2:
Start creating the soft winged shape of the eye using Smoked, it’s not too dark so it’s easier to rectify any mistakes.
Step 3:
Using Punk and Smoked, build up the colour under the eye, smudging as you go – it shouldn’t be a perfect line.
Step 4:
Take Punk and build up the colour on the lid concentrating on the middle and outer edge, and blending it into a slight winged shape. Add a touch of Glam on the inner corner to open the eye.
Finishing Touches
A slick of Drench Lip Splash Lipstick in Mai Tai for a bright pop of colour and a swipe of Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer for killer cheekbones. Give the brows some added definition with the Amazonian Clay Waterproof Brow Mousse.
To recreate Chemmie's makeup looks and more, this tarteist™ PRO Amazonian Clay Palette is all you need.
Advertisement