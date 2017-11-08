In this day and age, a perfectly curated Instagram is par for the course in the beauty world. It seems like every brand has something to offer just about everyone, whether you're the kind of person who can't help but double-click a full-arm lipstick swatch or more of a Glossier girl partial to a #bathroomgoals vanity shot. No matter what aesthetic slows your thumbs, though, there are a few words that always pop out in a caption: flash sale, discount, and giveaway.
While many brands offer discounts every now and then, it can be hard to constantly refresh the Sephora sale section to see what's currently on the price chopper. But when the offers and exclusives just fortuitously pop up while we're mindlessly scrolling through our feed, how can we not click the link in bio?
Ahead, 13 beauty brands to follow if you fancy yourself lucky in the game of giveaways, or just want to be notified immediately when a Marc Jacobs lipstick is half-off.