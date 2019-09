Instagram is the one-stop shop where we digest news, creep on our crushes, and find a ton of beauty inspo . But in my humble opinion, one of the coolest aspects of the app is the fact that each user has a totally different experience based on which accounts they follow. While your timeline might be chock-full of Colourpop-painted lids and Lime Crime lips, you may not be clued in to some of the smaller Black-owned brand accounts that exist.