Instagram is the one-stop shop where we digest news, creep on our crushes, and find a ton of beauty inspo. But in my humble opinion, one of the coolest aspects of the app is the fact that each user has a totally different experience based on which accounts they follow. While your timeline might be chock-full of Colourpop-painted lids and Lime Crime lips, you may not be clued in to some of the smaller Black-owned brand accounts that exist.
Visibility is so crucial, and often, new and smaller labels end up living in the shadows of their more established counterparts. Which is something we want to change — now. Ahead, check out the Black-owned brands that have the potential to take over your timeline. Prepare to click the follow button eight times.