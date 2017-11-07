Not a word was exchanged between Liv and her parents as they went up the escalators, so she looked at her dad. "I remember his face. I’d never seen him look like that before. He looked so sad and guilty and…hopeless." Then, from a place of anger at the situation, her mom turned to her: "I told you not to wear that skirt!" Understandably, Liv was hurt. "I just looked at her and I burst into tears. I was so upset that she’d said that. I couldn’t believe the she’d done the classic thing of: ‘It’s your fault.’ I know she didn’t mean it like that and I know she was frustrated, but it really hurt."