In the fictional town of Riverdale, there are just some things you don't touch. Sure, if you'd like to start a rag-tag team of illegal gun-wielding teens, go for it. But don't you dare insult Betty Cooper's ponytail.
On this week's episode of the CW hit, the sleepy town reaches peak chaos. Before breaking into a Socs vs. greasers brawl (add a rainstorm for extra drama), we witness a moment between Northside good-girl Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones' (Cole Sprouse) confidant, Southside bestie, and potential new love interest Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). As the group tries to crack a cipher from the town's serial killer, The Black Hood, Toni hits her limit with Riverdale's own Nancy Drew — and takes her anger out on that famous updo.
Advertisement
After Betty implies the Black Hood might be from the Southside, Toni immediately comes to the defense of her home, suggesting Betty demonizes the Southside due to her privilege — and that super-tight updo. "Maybe if you loosened your ponytail..." she started, at which point Betty cocked her eyebrow, Jughead sat upright to make sure he had heard her correctly, and Kevin delivered the line of the night. "Betty's ponytail is iconic and beyond reproach."
Almost instantly, Twitter fans came to Betty's defense and started handing out invites for the #ToniIsOverParty.
Toni's so petty for that comment ? pic.twitter.com/p3BBfjPyis— Nicole Jacobs (@Nicolexo94) November 2, 2017
i can't believe toni actually tried to come for the ICONIC ponytail #Riverdale— clare loves drew ❄️ (@spookyramos) November 2, 2017
That ponytail is like ?? off limits pic.twitter.com/Gz7zZLXIiZ— Sophie charlotte (@sophiecgrantham) November 2, 2017
After all that support, we were left scratching our heads when Betty actually took Toni's bait and let all of her hair down. Maybe she succumbed to pressure, or maybe it's a sign Dark Betty is about to make a comeback.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement