After Betty implies the Black Hood might be from the Southside, Toni immediately comes to the defence of her home, suggesting Betty demonises the Southside due to her privilege — and that super-tight updo. "Maybe if you loosened your ponytail..." she started, at which point Betty cocked her eyebrow, Jughead sat upright to make sure he had heard her correctly, and Kevin delivered the line of the night. "Betty's ponytail is iconic and beyond reproach."