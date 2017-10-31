Apple's iPhone X is a big deal. The excitement around it has been inescapable, and the company is no doubt hoping for its success. After all, Apple is calling iPhone X the future of the smartphone, a claim that's accompanied by a $999 price tag. (Though there are some pretty good deals out there if you're trading in.)
In September, Apple made the decision to release the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, more affordable iPhone upgrades, ahead of the X. But from the way the company has hyped X's release, it comes as no surprise that sales for the 8 and 8 Plus have been unimpressive, as Apple fans (and general consumers) eagerly wait for "the future" to drop this month. And the day is finally (almost) here: The official in-store release is this Friday, November 3.
So, is iPhone X really the future of smartphones? Ten hours isn't enough time to answer that question for good, but it is enough to give some initial impressions. Ahead, a complete breakdown of X's strengths and, admittedly limited, weaknesses.