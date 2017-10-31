Apple's iPhone X is a big deal. The excitement around it has been inescapable, and the company is no doubt hoping for its success. Apple is calling the iPhone X the future of the smartphone. It's also going to be the most expensive iPhone ever (though there are some pretty good deals out there if you're trading in.)
Earlier this year, Apple made the decision to release the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, more affordable iPhone upgrades, ahead of the X. But from the way the company has hyped the release of the iPhone X, it comes as no surprise that sales for the 8 and 8 Plus have been unimpressive, as Apple fans (and general consumers) eagerly wait for X to drop this month. And the day is finally here: The official in-store release of X this Friday, November 3.
So, is iPhone X really the future of smartphones? Ten hours isn't enough time to answer that question for good, but it is enough to give some initial impressions. Ahead, a complete breakdown of X's strengths and, admittedly limited, weaknesses.