We Tested The iPhone 8 & 8 Plus — Here's Why They're Worth A Closer Look

Now that Apple has unveiled iPhone X, it's hard to think about investing in a phone that doesn't have all of the X's advanced features — an edge-to-edge display, advanced dual cameras, and selfies in portrait mode, to name a few. But given the hefty $1000 price tag, it's worth taking a closer look at the slightly more affordable phones Apple unveiled last week: iPhone 8 ($699) and 8 Plus ($799).
The iPhone 8 got its fair share of Twitter criticism, with some calling the phones a "lazy" upgrade and others saying they're near identical to their iPhone 7 and 7 Plus predecessors. Neither of these takes hit the mark, as there are plenty of new tools packed into the 8 and 8 Plus. However, the comments do raise an important question: If you have a recent iPhone model, is it worth upgrading to the 8 or 8 Plus? Or should you hold out and save up for the X?
We put Apple's latest, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, to the test to find out.