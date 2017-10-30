Just because Arya Stark can slay an entire party of Freys without so much as batting an eye does not mean that Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has as much chill. In fact, thanks to a photo posted by Williams' boyfriend Ollie Jackson, it's pretty clear that Williams has zero chill — at least when it comes to visiting haunted houses.
The new pic was taken at London theme park Thorpe Park during one of the resort's annual Fright Nights event, which features multiple mazes a la Six Flags' Fright Fest or Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. The house that really spooked Williams? The Walking Dead: Living Nightmare, which put brave visitors on the receiving end of TWD character Negan's spiked bat Lucille. (If you saw what happened to poor Glenn, you know that it's very smart to run and hide from this particular piece of sports equipment.)
While Jackson and the rest of the couples' crew seemed delighted by the faux-scares, Williams was particularly freaked out. Click through the pics in this slideshow to see just how frightened she was — and how much Jackson was absolutely loving it.
"Thrilled to have a front row seat to see my girlfriend about to get bludgeoned by Negan!," wrote the actress' bae, whom she reportedly met in school.
Fortunately, the pair have plenty of memories that are happy for the both of them. This past spring, the two took a vacation to Marrakesh, Morocco, where they experienced local cuisine, had some fun with water sports, and did not encounter any Walking Dead villains. Phew.
"Our matching outfits were NOT planned #bitchstolemylook," joked the HBO star in the caption of the pair's paddleboarding pic.
Maybe next Halloween these two can stay in and watch the new season of Stranger Things instead. It might be more of Williams' speed.
