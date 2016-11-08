Negan's Other Favorite Weapon Might Be Worse Than Lucille

Walking Dead viewers can agree that Negan is pretty much the worst human being there's ever been on the show. The merciless villain enjoys acting like a dictator and bashing people's heads in, for example. But it turns out that we haven't even seen the worst of Negan yet — something comic-book readers already know. [Minor spoiler ahead]
Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) actually has another beloved weapon in his arsenal — and it's just as treacherous as Lucille, the barbed baseball bat he swings around. In the Walking Dead graphic novels written by Robert Kirkman, Negan wields a scalding hot iron to burn the skin of the poor souls who cross him. He heats the iron up over a fire and then presses it into somebody's skin, burning and scarring them.
The Walking Dead show-runners are good to their fans, so they sneaked a fun little easter egg into the season seven credits, as PopSugar noticed. When Jeffrey Dean Morgan's name flashes, it's set on a background of an iron warming up by a big fire. Ominous! We're terrified to see how he uses it... but also a little excited in an admittedly sick way.
