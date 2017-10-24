Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez's Looks Last Night Were Epic — & SO Easy To Copy

Fans love to follow celebrity friendships. When Busy Philipps dyed Michelle Williams hair pink after a few drinks, Twitter couldn't stop talking about it for an entire day. And when Taylor Swift reminded everyone her squad still exists, stans popped out of the woodwork to prove the haters wrong. But one star-studded friendship we'll never get over is Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.
Despite the estranged relationship that's been publicized by the media for years, these two always support one another, both on and off camera. The longtime pals even posed for a photo together at the InStyle Awards last night. But, while the internet was abuzz with talks of the reunion, we couldn't look away from one thing: their matching purple eyeshadow. There's nothing quite like a bold beauty look to bring two old friends together.
Makeup artists and editors alike have said for years that blue is the most flattering color for brown eyes — but we'd beg to differ, and Gomez and Lovato are the proof. In fact, shades of lilac, lavender, and plum are just the kind of pop you need to bring out the warmth in your irises. Better still, and as demonstrated last night, there are so many ways to wear it. Ahead, how to recreate the twosome's purple eyeshadow look on any budget.