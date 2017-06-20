Demi Lovato Used Selena Gomez Lyrics As An Instagram Caption & Fans Can't Handle It

Demi Lovato wants to kill 'em with kindness... but not all of Selena Gomez's fans feel the same way.
On Monday, the "Confident" singer posted a photo of herself with two friends in a joke-y pose. Lovato has her hand over one friend's neck. She captioned the post "Kill em with kindness.... or choke em with a smile on your face," along with the halo emoji.
Naturally, Selenators were quick to start tagging their idol in Lovato's comments section. Some fans were happy at the possibility the former Disney stars were still friends — "DELENAAAAAA IS REAL, KILL EM WITH KINDNESS," one fan wrote. "DELENA REUNION RIGTH NOW," said another.
Other fans, though, thought Lovato was throwing shade at Gomez. "THIS SHADEEEEEEEE ILY DEMI," commented one fan. "Throwing that shade at @selenagomez I see you Demi," another wrote.
Of course, "kill them with kindness" is a fairly common saying, so there's no actual evidence that Lovato was referencing Gomez's song. Given their history, though, it doesn't come as a surprise that fans are connecting her caption to Gomez's work.
Lovato and Gomez co-starred in 2009's Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program. But their history actually goes back a lot farther: As Elle pointed out, the pair actually starred on Barney & Friends together. They also had a YouTube vlog together, which they started in 2008.
But more recently, the pair seem to have gone separate ways. They don't post photos together much anymore. And in a widely circulated 2015 Complex interview, Lovato said that she doesn't talk to Gomez. (After the magazine issue was published, Lovato tried to downplay her comments, and she shared a photo of her and Gomez together that September.)
Other fans on Twitter have pointed out that nine years ago on Sunday, the pair crashed a prom together. That's only one day off from Lovato's Instagram post — so maybe the caption was an homage to her friend? Unless one of them posts a photo of them together, though, fans will keep coming up with their own theories.
8 years ago today demi lovato & selena gomez ditched their own movie premiere to crash a random high school prom! i still love! pic.twitter.com/N617r5b7Tb— detrashi (@sadieannerue) June 18, 2017
