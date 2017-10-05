Busy Philipps Drunk-Dyeing Michelle Williams' Hair Is Everything

Best friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are in France for Paris Fashion Week, and they seem to be having the time of their lives. They attended the Louis Vuitton Show, ate baked potatoes with caviar, took a lot of fun photos, and looked absolutely stunning the entire time.
I don't know about you, but I've never been more inspired to purchase a crop-top turtleneck and pair it with some chunky boots. Hellllllo, fall!
But what's even better than their sartorial choices is that after a long day of fashion and food, they went back to the hotel room, busted out the white wine, and decided that the only way to improve a perfect day would be to add more pink to their lives. Philipps, who recently added a pop of color to her own hair, somehow convinced Williams to give her pixie a Millennial Pink upgrade, and thankfully, she documented the whole process via Instagram Story.
Advertisement
"Look at that hair," Philipps said into the camera as Williams giggled behind her. "It's gonna be pink."
Though hesitant at first, Williams eased up as Philipps massaged the dye into her scalp and refilled her glass.
After about 20 minutes, they rinsed out the dye, snuggled up in bed, and revealed the brand-new, slightly naked, slightly pink-haired Williams.
"It is fucking beautiful," Philipps said with a big smile, later adding that her bestie was "so sexy."
This isn't the first time Philipps has made us laugh through her Instagram account. The actress, who openly admitted that she is so down with posting sponsored content to make money, is all about honesty. She often documents the daily life of being a mom, her love for macaroni and cheese, her red carpet adventures, and some pretty incredible throwback pics.
Related Video:
Advertisement