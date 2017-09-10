Busy Philipps Landed In The Hospital After BFF Michelle Williams' Birthday

Busy Philipps' Saturday night started with celebrating BFF Michelle Williams' birthday and ended in the hospital. Philipps, who isn't one for keeping secrets, used her health scare as a teachable moment for her followers.
"Last night ended super weird," Philipps wrote on Instagram. "But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor." Philipps, who co-hosts the podcast We're No Doctors with fellow actor and hypochondriac Steve Agee, often talks about the importance of listening to your body, which is what she did last night when she had a "crazy excruciating pain" in her lower right side.
It ended up that she was suffering from an ovarian torsion, or a twisted ovary, which, according to Prevention, is when "an ovary flops down and rotates, cutting off its own blood supply in the process." As Philipps explained, "Mine flipped back by itself and I'm ok but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary (which actually happened to a really good friend of mine.)"
Last night ended super weird. But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor. Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it's called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I'm ok but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary(which actually happened to a really good friend of mine) Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way! And a huge thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! ❤️❤️❤️
Philipps wanted to share her story because she "felt like an idiot for going to the hospital." (Can't help but feel her Rachel Antonoff "Hysterical Female" shirt was meant to poke a little fun at herself.) "But ultimately," she wrote, "going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way!" Or, in Philipps' case, even if it ends your night short with your BFF.
It's only a matter of time before Philipps and Williams are back out on the town together. Best part is, we'll get likely get to see it on Philipps' Instagram.
